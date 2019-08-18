8/18/19: Near Record Warmth Monday with more T-Storms

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another warm and humid afternoon was experienced for Sunday… We are getting ready for another round of thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe later this afternoon and into the first half of this evening, similar to what we say on Saturday. We aren’t out of this pattern just yet, we will remain unsettled into next week along with the heat and humidity.

I mention the heat and humidity, especially for your Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s to near 90 through Monday afternoon, however, dewpoint temperatures will be near or above 70 degrees and that will give us heat index values approaching 100. This is especially for the Hudson Valley, which is why a heat advisory goes into effect 11am Monday and lasts through 8pm…

We have an upper level disturbance rotating through the flow this afternoon, which is why we will see another round of thunderstorms. We will see another area of energy rotate through for Monday Tuesday and Wednesday which is why we have the threat for thunderstorms for the first three days of the new week.

There is relief on the way! Once we get through a few more days with showers and storms a cold front will sweep through Wednesday into Thursday and cleanse the air of the heat and humidity. Which will set the stage for a beautiful weekend.

Temperatures behind the front will drop into the 70’s for Thursday and Friday… Aside from a few leftover showers for Thursday morning, early afternoon we will see abundant sunshine right through next weekend as high pressure builds in.

Have a great week!

-Rob