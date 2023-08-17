Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

A warm, humid afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds today. It was also a bit breezy from time to time with gusts 20-25 mph. We are watching a strong cold front that will be swinging through the region Friday morning with downpours and a few storms to start the day. Cooler air will follow for the start of the weekend.

That strong cold front is in the Great Lakes this evening. Ahead of the front is a band of the heavier rain and thunderstorms. While we aren’t expecting anything severe Friday morning, but there could be some gusty winds with these storms in the morning. We will turn a bit breezy into the afternoon and evening behind the front.

We will get clipped by leftover moisture on Saturday. What this means is we will expect more clouds than sun through the afternoon. It will be breezy and there will still exist the chance for a shower swinging through Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler with many struggling to get out of the 60s!

Futurecast shows the downpours and likely thunderstorms to start the day on Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

The front will be crossing the Hudson Valley in the morning with the showers and downpours. There will remain the chance for a shower or downpour through the afternoon. It will remain humid, however, the humidity will be dropping into the evening and more so Friday night. Temperatures will hover near 80.

Clouds look to hang tough for Saturday, especially Mohawk Valley northward. This will hold temperatures for many in the Adirondacks in the 50s and low 60s! Elsewhere expect temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. The breeze will continue and we can’t rule out a stray shower or two.

Not going to see a direct impact from this, but we do have hurricane Hilary now in the Eastern Pacific. This will hug the coast of Mexico and ride along Baja California. Eventually into early next week we will see the moisture unleash in southern California with likely 4-8″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible.

Back closer to home, we see a quick warm-up for Sunday as temperatures should warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s. We hold in the low to mid 80s for the start of next week with the chance for a shower on Monday. Looking dry through mid-week with temperatures slightly cooler than average with highs in the upper 70s. Next chance at a shower comes in on Thursday with highs near 80. Have a great night! -Cap, Rob & Matt