8/17/19: More storms in the forecast

Buckle up, folks… more storms are in the forecast, and some could be strong. First, let’s recap the strong storm that caused quite a bit of damage in and around Albany on Friday afternoon.

This severe storm brought gusty winds to the capital city and left a path of damage. From street flooding in Delmar to downed trees downtown, the storm ruined Friday for more than a few folks in the Capital Region. Every white dot below represents a wind damage report.

Even News10 was hit hard… downed power signs set our station’s sign on fire. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, and nothing else was damaged.

As we transition to today, we’ll have to zoom out and give you a view of the bigger picture. Winds are swirling counter-clockwise around low pressure in Maryland. That is pumping in warmer, more humid air from the south.

That means we’ll be warm and muggy. If you’re headed to Saratoga, take the poncho to the track! While it won’t be a washout, a storm or two could put a damper on the races. The target time for wet weather will likely be from 5-8pm. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, so be ready to head inside if need be.

Elsewhere, expect highs in the mid 80’s in the river valleys. Higher elevations will likely warm to the mid or upper 70’s.

Just about all of the area is shaded in green below, representing a marginal risk for severe weather. While this is a low-end threat, it’s important to remember that Friday’s storm chances were also rated as “marginal.” We’ll need to be on the lookout for more heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Storms figure to be more widespread than they were on Friday.

The next 5 days or so look hot, humid, and stormy. We won’t cool down or clear out until a cold front passes through the area on Thursday.

In the meantime, heat could be oppressive to start the work week. Expect highs in the low 90’s on Monday… Albany’s record high for the day, 92 degrees, could be at risk!

Stay cool, stay stay out of the storms, and hold on until relief on Thursday & Friday!