8/17/19: Hot & Humid with PM Storms Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A hot and humid afternoon was felt across the Capital Region on Saturday followed by a line of strong to severe storms that pushed through from West to East. Another hot and humid day is in store for Sunday and similar to today we will run the risk for afternoon and evening thunderstorms to develop.

We have an area of low pressure to our west and a feature that rotated through the flow this afternoon that helped to disturb the atmosphere enough to spark those thunderstorms that moved through.

Unfortunately, that cold front you see out by Buffalo will actually push north as a warm front for us tomorrow afternoon and evening. This is when we could see more storms develop. However, there is relief, way out in the upper Midwest is where we find our cold front which will finally cleanse the air of the heat and humidity.

But that doesn’t get here until the middle of the week so lets talk about what we can expect for Sunday… Starting out it looks to be partly sunny with plenty of humidity.

However, as that front works its way through is when we will begin to once again deal with the threat for showers and storms through tomorrow evening and into the first half of tomorrow night.

Beyond Sunday we flirt with the record high temperature on Monday as we soar to 91 degrees. Heat and humidity continue with the risk of thunderstorms through Thursday. Relieve is here by Friday and into the start of next weekend. Not any one day on the next 7 will be a washout, however like today we need to be aware of the risk for storms to develop each afternoon.

Have a great Sunday!

-Rob