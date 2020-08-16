8/16/2020: Turning cloudy with a few showers, storms tomorrow

It might not be as stunning as the first half of the weekend, but Sunday will still feel quite comfortable with only a few passing showers.

A system off the coast is the driving force behind our weather today, pushing Atlantic moisture up the Hudson Valley and into the Capital Region.

After lunchtime, expect overcast skies to be the norm. A few scattered showers will be possible through midnight or so. It won;t be a washout by any stretch of the word, however. Any activity will be light and passing in nature.

The gray skies will help to keep temperatures from rising too much. We’re only forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70’s!

This evening will see the showers fizzle by midnight or so, but mostly cloudy skies will stick around. Overnight lows will again be around 60 degrees.

After that mild start, temperatures will only warm into the mid 70’s on Monday afternoon. A few breaks of sun are possible in the morning, but cloud cover will otherwise dominate the morning and early afternoon.

During the late afternoon and early evening, a cold front will push through the region and could spark a few storms. We anticipate that this will be a low-end severe weather threat. Most will experience periods of steady rain, but a select few could see downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.

Skies will clear on Tuesday, and we expect a return to spectacular weather with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Wednesday will bring us a cool start, with 50’s in Albany and 40’s in the hills and mountains!

Clouds and perhaps a shower or two could develop Thursday morning, but the rest of the day looks decent with highs near 80. Friday looks like nothing but sun with similar temps. Showers and storms are expected next Saturday.