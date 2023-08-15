Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Kevin Appleby:

Was certainly not the nicest afternoon today, cloudy, damp and humid with spotty showers and drizzle. There will be improvements as we go through the day on Wednesday, but the humidity will remain up and the chance for a shower or two will be there through about midday.

Upper level energy over the Great Lakes now will be tracking overhead tonight and into Wednesday. This is what will keep the chance for the unsettled weather going into the first half of Wednesday. However, drier air will be slowly moving in with better breaks of sunshine through the afternoon and evening.

Heat is building in the middle of the country and behind our current storm system, a piece of this heat will be building our way as we approach Thursday. This will be short lived as a strong cold front will be dropping southward Thursday night and Friday morning which will drop our humidity back and also our temperatures for the start of the weekend.

Clouds will hang tough overnight and into the start of Wednesday with the threat of showers and some drizzle as we kick start your Wednesday morning.

Threat for a shower looks to continue through the afternoon on Wednesday, it will not be a washout, and better breaks of sun will be likely through the second half of the afternoon and into the evening hours. It will remain on the humid side with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday will turn a bit breezy and that breeze will be coming in from the south, that means we will not only be warmer, but the humidity will likely stick around too. We can’t rule out a stray shower or two through the afternoon, but as of right now, most of the area looks to remain dry ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday night into Friday morning.

We kick the heat and humidity down a few notches for Friday and the start of the weekend, but the winds will become a bit gusty Friday afternoon and into Saturday. Another bump in the heat arrives for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, we hold in the mid 80s into the start of next week. Have a great night! -Cap, Rob & Kevin