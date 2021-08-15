8/15/2021: Spectacular shot of cooler air brings relief from the heat

Did you feel the “chill” this morning? Some in the Catskills and Adirondacks got down into the 40’s this morning! Lows most everywhere else were in the low 50’s. Of course we can handle temps much colder than that… but after the hot and humid week we’ve had, it was certainly a shock to the system.

It’s all because of a cold front that swept through the region yesterday. Not only did it clear out much of the humidity, shifting winds behind the front are pumping in cooler air from up north.

That cool breeze will prevent us from warming up too much, even with ample sunshine throughout the course of the day. Highs will struggle to approach the 80 degree mark across much of the region.

Humidity stays low for Monday. With highs in the upper 70’s and more sun, it’ll be a continuation of this fantastic stretch of weather. We’ll get a little muggy again on Tuesday, but with highs in the upper 70’s it couldn’t be too uncomfortable.

We’re back to that summertime feel for the rest of the work week, however, with rain chances on the rise and highs climbing back into the 80’s.