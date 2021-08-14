8/14/2021: A dreary start, but clearing up later today

A cold front draped across northern and western New York is the driving factor behind out weather today. We’re warm and muggy out in front of it, but very refreshing air is ready to take over once it passes.

We may have to dodge a few more showers and the occasional downpour as the front pushes through. Expect more sunshine by mid-afternoon. Even with the clearing skies later on, we won’t get too much warmer than we are now. A cool northwest breeze picking up after the rain will high temperatures peaking around 80.

The flow of cooler, dry air will help temps fall well into the 50’s overnight. Shut off the AC for a bit, save some money, and enjoy nature’s climate control! Humidity will stay low for a bit, before shooting back up mid-week.

The refreshing feel, along with clear skies and seasonable temps will make for a fantastic stretch of weather these next couple days. Sunday and Monday will both feature sun and highs near 80.

Tuesday looks a bit warmer with a touch of humidity, then we return to a muggy and summer like pattern for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will be a bit further up into the 80’s, and daily shower or storm chances will return.



-Matt