8/14/20: Another Beautiful Day to start the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another beautiful day to end the week with sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70’s and low 80’s… Another Fantastic day is in store for Saturday with essentially the same conditions with temperatures just slightly cooler.

High pressure to the north continues to dominate the weather pattern and will continue into Saturday with light northeast winds and plenty of sunshine.

There may be an isolated shower late afternoon into the early evening, mainly in the higher elevations but most of us will remain dry on Saturday.

Things will become a little more complicated for the second half of the weekend. An area of low pressure will be passing to the south Saturday night into Sunday, this will provide us with a little more in the way of cloud cover. At the same time a cold front will be approaching from the west, guidance has slowed the arrival of this feature so it appears it will be moving through on Monday.

What that means for the forecast is that Sunday will become mostly cloudy and we can’t completely rule out a shower during the afternoon. However, the better chance for shower activity moves in Sunday night and through Monday afternoon.

A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning before becoming partly sunny Tuesday afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures. We remain near average through Wednesday before temperatures start to rebound back to the mid 80’s for Thursday and Friday with a return to slightly humid conditions by Friday afternoon. Have a great weekend! -Rob