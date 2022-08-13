Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful start to the weekend with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures did remain a bit below normal, only making it into the upper 70s this afternoon. Sunday looks very similar, however, temperatures should make it a touch warmer in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. This is all thanks to high pressure that is sticking around through tonight.

Because of high pressure, we should see a cool overnight with lows in the 40s and low 50s with clear skies and light winds. High pressure will stick with us through the first part of Sunday, however, it will slowly drift away and will give way to skies turning partly cloudy through the afternoon.

A surface low pressure system will shift south of us through Sunday and into Monday. However, it will likely be close enough for more clouds on Monday with the chance of a shower or two. This surface low will work with some upper level energy into the first part of next week which will bring us cloudy skies and unsettled weather with the chance for a shower each day through Thursday with Wednesday looking like the wettest day this week.

Sunday will start with a crisp feel, as temperatures will start in the 40s and low 50s, but with sunshine we should warm up rather quickly through the afternoon into the 70s.

Although clouds will likely be on the increase we will remain dry on Sunday. With a light return flow around high pressure temperatures should warm into the upper 70s and low 80s for many on Sunday, enjoy it because we do turn cooler and unsettled for much of next week.





With low pressure to our south on Monday skies will likely remain mostly cloudy through much of the day. This will keep temperatures a bit cooler, but we should remain dry through at least midday.

Moisture will be approaching from the south and we will increase the chances at scattered showers through Monday afternoon and especially into the early evening hours. Temperatures will likely hold in the upper 60s to mid 70s.





Upper level low pressure will be around through the northeast through the middle of next week. This will likely keep clouds around and keep the threat for showers. Tuesday night into Wednesday there are signs that low pressure could develop and end up somewhere near Southern New England. This would bring us area wide rain and showers through the day on Wednesday and will keep temperatures on the cool side. The upper level feature begins to pull away into Thursday, however, there is still a chance at a shower or two. High pressure will be building in behind this and temperatures will warm up nicely late next week and into the weekend with highs again pushing the mid to even upper 80s. Have a great Sunday! -Rob