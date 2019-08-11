8/11/19: Warmer to Start the Work Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a chilly start to the day as many woke up in the low to mid 50’s with those of us in the Adirondacks dipping into the low to mid 40’s! Not as chilly tonight, however we will still drop into the mid 50’s through the Capital Region and into the mid to upper 40’s in the mountains. A nice warm summer afternoon is in store for us as we kick off a new work week.

High pressure in control for tonight and for the first half of Monday will give way to our next system through Monday afternoon and evening. Clouds will increase then we will increase our chance for showers through Monday evening and overnight.

But as I mentioned, we start off Monday morning very similar to how we started Sunday, plenty of sunshine, patchy fog and cool but seasonable temperatures for this time of year.

But as stated, our next system isn’t too far off, already taking shape in the upper mid west.

Now it’s a complicated setup… The cold front draped through southern Canada and into North Dakota will move south while picking up energy and moisture from the system now moving into Iowa… That will lead to increasing clouds by late Monday afternoon with the threat for a few isolated showers.

Scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible Monday night into Tuesday. But starting Tuesday morning will NOT be like Monday morning as most of us will be dodging showers and even steadier rain. The humidity will start to creep up through Monday afternoon and especially through Tuesday.

It is not looking like an all day rain but expect period of rain, heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well. Most of the moisture will move out by Tuesday night, however there could be a few leftover showers early Wednesday morning. However, the humidity will begin to drop back through Wednesday and especially on Thursday. We warm back up by late week and into next weekend into the low to mid 80’s with the threat for a shower or storm both Friday and Saturday. Right now, Sunday is looking pretty nice with sunshine and highs into the mid 80’s.

Have a great week!

-Rob