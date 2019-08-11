8/11/19: Sunshine for Sunday, rain for the work week

Enjoy this weekend’s weather… the calm condition’s won’t last for much longer!

High pressure in control across the area is leading to clear skies for most. That allowed temperatures to fall rapidly overnight… some of us woke up to the 40’s on Sunday morning!

We’ll warm up nicely this afternoon. Expect upper 60’s for the higher elevations, and upper 70’s for the river valleys. Some spots south of Albany could hit 80. Despite the temperatures being warmer than Saturday, low humidity means we’ll still feel comfy out there.

The weather is a lot more active in other parts of the country today, and we’ll get in on the action just in time for the work week.

Monday, expect warmer, muggier conditions. Temps will peak in the low to mid 80’s, and we’ll have to watch for a few afternoon and evening showers.

Storms work their way into the forecast for Tuesday. While the very strongest storms will likely be confined to south of our area, we’ll still need to watch for periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent thunder.

Showers could liner into the first half of the day Wednesday. The rest of the week looks a bit more settled… enjoy!