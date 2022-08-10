Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

Clouds were very stubborn this afternoon, which helped to keep temperatures mainly in the 70s and low 80s. Overnight tonight we do expect skies to become partly to mostly clear, this will lead to patchy fog development with light winds. Temperatures will also be cool and comfy once again with lows in the 50s to near 60 by Thursday morning.

Humidity looks to remain low as well through tonight into Thursday, although it may tick up just a touch Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front. As the front approaches late afternoon into the evening we will see skies turn partly cloudy and we will run the risk for a shower or rumble of thunder however, that activity looks to remain rather scattered.

Ahead of the front expect partly sunny skies with warmer temperatures. Most should get into the low to mid 80s before the arrival of that cold front.

If you have afternoon plans, it looks great, but if you do plan to be outside in the early evening hours, you may want to have that umbrella handy. A skinny line of showers and storms will be expected to cross the region.

Behind this cold front a large area of high pressure will be building in from Canada. This will reinforce the cooler and drier air and this will likely last through the weekend.

An area of low pressure off the coast will be close enough for us on Friday that there could be a few clouds that develop through the afternoon. Right now we are calling it partly sunny and comfortable for Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, however, there are a few in the high terrain of the Adirondacks that may not get out of the 60s.





High pressure sticks around into the start of the weekend and will provide more sunshine for Saturday which will keep temperatures once again into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Clouds cover will tend to increase through the day on Sunday, this will be in advance of our next system that begins to move in on Monday. This will also increase the humidity a touch into early parts of next week. Along with the clouds we do expect an increased risk for widespread rainfall to move in for the first half of next week from Tuesday extending into Thursday. This rain will also keep our temperatures a bit cooler with daytime highs likely holding in the 70s. Have a great night! -Tim & Rob