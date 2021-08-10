8/10/2021: Potentially dangerous mid-week heat

Warmth and humidity will continue to build over the next couple days, culminating in potentially dangerous heat!



Temps won’t be outrageous today, peaking in the mid 80’s this afternoon. Humidity could make it feel closer to 90.

A few showers and storms could fire up in the afternoon. We won’t all see rain, but we’ve all got a chance. Severe storms aren’t likely, we’d instead expect to see a couple downpours and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

Showers may linger overnight, and temps will struggle to drop below the 70 degree mark. Wednesday afternoon with be even hotter, with actual temperatures near 90. Factor in the elevated humidity, and it could feel like it’s as warm as 100 degrees during the heat of the day!

A heat advisory will be in effect for most of our area between 11am and 8pm. Be sure not to overexert yourself outside during this period, and of course stay hydrated. Thursday could be a bit worse, with similar humidity levels and actual temperatures that peak in the low 90’s. A few afternoon storms could also form, and they may be on the stronger side.

There is a bit of relief in sight. A series of cold fronts on Friday and Saturday will bring in cooler and much less humid air. Once rain from the last system clears our area Saturday morning, the weekend is looking much better.

Highs will peak only around 80 degrees Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. We can also expect to be dry throughout that period… always nice to end to forecast on a high note!



-Matt