8/10/19: Chance showers, cool weather for the weekend!

The weekend is shaping up to be a fantastic one by summertime standards!

Expect mild temperatures on the way out the door, in the 60’s for most of the Capital Region. By lunchtime, expect a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 70’s, with a few scattered showers developing.

Not everybody will see the rain, and where it does fall it won’t be heavy. Throw the umbrella in the trunk just in case, but don’t cancel the outdoor plans!

The same applies to you if you’re headed to the track at Saratoga Springs. Dress for the low 70’s and perhaps pack the poncho to be safe. It could be breezy at times, so hold on to your hats!

Showers will have moved out by early evening. Overnight, we’ll cool down to the upper 50’s, with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be wonderful on all fronts. Expect dry conditions, low humidity, a light breeze, and temperatures peaking in the upper 70’s.

Rain chances return for the first half of the work week. Monday and Wednesday look to bring scattered showers. Tuesday should bring overcast skies, more widespread rain, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

Don’t worry though… cool and dry conditions return for Thursday and Friday. Enjoy it!