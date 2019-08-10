8/10/19: Another Beautiful Sunny Day for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cooler than normal start to the weekend for this time of year… Temperatures ranging from the low 60’s in the Adirondacks to the mid 70’s through the Hudson Valley. It will be a “chilly” night for August standards for some, ranging from the low 40’s in the Adirondacks to the low 50’s in the Capital Region, however we will rebound tomorrow afternoon to the mid to upper 70’s.

We will enjoy 2 more days of dry and at least partly sunny weather before our next system comes in on Tuesday. We have high pressure to thank that will be moving overhead tonight and through the day on Sunday.

However, as I mentioned, a system to our west will be pushing in for us on Tuesday. Most of Monday will feature at least partly sunny skies but by Monday evening and overnight we will begin to increase the risk for a few showers from west to east. With the rain also comes an increase in humidity for Monday night and through the day on Tuesday as dewpoint temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 60’s. But by Wednesday they will start to fall back into the mid 50’s as a more comfortable airmass moves in.

By Tuesday morning we will be seeing showers with pockets of steadier rain. However, by Tuesday afternoon it looks like we will all be in for periods of rain, downpours and even the chance a few of us may see a quick hitting thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Beyond Tuesday we keep our seasonable temperatures and return to a little more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. That being said there is the chance for a shower both Thursday and Friday with the threat for a rumble of thunder Friday afternoon. Right now, next Saturday looks really nice with temperatures in the low 80’s and a return to sunshine!

Have a great Sunday!

-Rob