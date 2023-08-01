Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good morning! What a way to kick off a new month with lots of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 70s, more typical for early to mid September instead of early August! High pressure will stick around through the day and overnight tonight which will lead to a cool start to the day on Wednesday.

High pressure will stick around for Wednesday, however, it will begin to shift to the east and will allow for showers to move in for not only Thursday, but Friday as well when we could see a few thunderstorms develop into Friday afternoon and evening.

Futurecast shows sunshine and high pressure overhead this afternoon with just a few fair weather clouds popping up. Temperatures will be cooler with most 70-75.

High pressure will remain overhead tonight and into the day on Wednesday and despite starting even cooler with most in the 40s, we will warm back up into the mid to even upper 70s through the afternoon. Humidity will stay low and the chance for rain will be nearly zero.

Thursday will turn mostly cloudy with temperatures near 80, we will watch for a few showers out and about but right now it does not appear to be a washout. More showers and perhaps a few storms likely for Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We look to clear out in time for the weekend with partly sunny skies both days and temperatures warming back into the low 80s. Mid 80s likely on Monday with the chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon. Have a great day! -Rob