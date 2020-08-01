8/1/2020: Great start to August, but watching storms & Isaias…

Enjoy today while it lasts! Rain and storms are coming our way…

Morning lows dropped down into the 50’s for most of the News10 area. Albany and the immediate surrounding areas bottomed out in the low 60’s.

With mostly sunny skies for most of the day, you can expect temperatures to rise quickly. We’re forecasting 80’s by lunchtime, with afternoon highs falling just short of the 90 degree mark.

We’ll stay a bit warmer tonight, with lows only in the mid-to-upper 60’s. That’s courtesy of increasing cloud cover after sunset. Along with it, we may see a band of showers along and west of I-87 in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Showers and storms will redevelop after lunchtime, and a few could pack a punch. While the storms will be hit or miss and not everybody will see them, the strongest ones could bring heavy rain and gusty winds.

Any breaks of sunshine will help warm us into the 80’s for daytime highs.

Then, Monday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It could get a little breezy Monday evening ahead of what is now Hurricane Isaias. The National Hurricane Center predicts that the storm is likely to stay along the Atlantic, though Albany is within the forecast “Cone of Uncertainty.”

Being within that “cone” means that it’s not out of the question for the center of Isaias to track closer to or over the Capital District. It’s important to note that, in that scenario, it wouldn’t be nearly as strong. Take a look at the “Spaghetti Plots” below. Each individual line represents a different computer model forecasting where the center of the storm will track. The few that do go over the News10 area also go over Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey before getting here. That means more interaction with land and a weakening of the system.

For now, our forecast matches the majority of the models, keeping the center of Isaias just off the Atlantic coast. We may see breezy conditions Monday night and into Tuesday, but the truly dangerous winds would be confined to areas along the sea.

We would still see plenty of rain Tuesday and into Wednesday, with some data suggesting a few inches are possible in parts of our area. That’s not entirely a bad thing – many, especially those east of Albany, have been abnormally dry.

After Isaias passes, spectacular late-summer weather is coming our way. Expect sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the low 80’s. Enjoy!

-Matt