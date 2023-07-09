Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Storm system is here, and it is not going anywhere anytime soon. This means we will continue with steady rain overnight with bursts of heavier rain likely. This could lead to localized flash flooding concerns, especially near the smaller creeks and streams. Flood Watch remains in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

Area of low pressure to our south will actually intensify overnight tonight. It will then track towards the north very slowly, but as it does this it will throw additional moisture towards eastern New York and Western New England. This will once again renew the threat for flash flooding overnight and into Monday morning.

We have already seen radar estimated rainfall totals from across the area ranging from 1 to almost 3 inches of rain as of 5pm. We will be adding to these number with many more expecting to see an additional 2-4″ of rainfall with locally higher amounts, especially in the northern Berkshires and southern Vermont where there could be as much as 6″ of rain.

More rain is in store for us on Monday as our area of low pressure will be staying close by. Weather Prediction Center continues to have areas from Albany north and east in a moderate threat for excessive rain or flash flooding, with a high threat for northern New York and Vermont.

We should see some sunshine for Tuesday which will help to dry things out a bit, temperatures will moderate back into the mid 80s. Near 90 with a storm threat for Wednesday, and we will keep the chances for showers and storms in the forecast into the weekend with temperatures seasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s. Stay safe this evening and into Monday as we do expect rapidly changing conditions over short periods of time with the bouts of heavy rain continuing into Monday afternoon. Have a great night! -Rob