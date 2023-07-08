Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It took a while for the clouds to clear to day, but once they did temperatures rose back into the upper 80s with plenty of humidity. That humidity is going to be sticking around and our approaching storm system will be tapping into that moisture which could lead to localized flooding concerns Sunday night into Monday morning.

Our storm system is now in the Great Lakes and will be pulling up a tremendous amount of moisture from the Gulf and the Atlantic. This will lead to widespread rainfall amounts of 2-3″ of rain with locally 4-5″ of rain possible.

Due to the high confidence in flooding potential, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area. This is for Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, because even after the rain is over we will be dealing with runoff into the smaller creeks and streams so flooding can continue even after the rain ends.

The Weather Prediction Center has put out a moderate (3/5) risk for excessive rain/ flash flooding during this time. With rainfall totals likely 2-3″ with highs amounts of 4-5″+ especially for areas of the Catskills and into Washington county and the higher terrain on the southern Green Mountains.

Futurecast shows that the first part of Sunday is looking okay. If you have any plans outdoors things look relatively dry. Because of the main area of rain arriving into the evening, temperatures will be a bit warmer, likely into the low to mid 80s.

Even into the early evening hours, rain, which could be heavy will be approaching from the west. Initially there could be a few thunderstorms that could produce strong gusty winds and perhaps some hail along with the heavy rain. We will have to monitor this potential through Sunday afternoon.

Rain, heavy at times will continue into Sunday night. This is when there will likely be a flooding concern, add in it’ll be night time we could be talking about a dangerous situation. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways and if you are unsure it is best to turn around and avoid the area.

Rain will carry into Monday, some guidance tries to taper it off through Monday afternoon with maybe a few late day breaks of sunshine, however, the trend is to move this out of here a bit slower. So more rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be likely through Monday afternoon. This will keep temperatures down a bit, likely in the mid to upper 70s.

We will dry things out for Tuesday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. We will make a run at 90 again for Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for a shower or storm both days. Better chances for showers or storms with lots of humidity continuing into the end of next week and start of next weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Have a great night! -Rob