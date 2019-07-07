7/7/19: Can’t beat this Sunday weather!

Get excited… Sunday is shaping up to be a picture perfect Summer day! But before we get into that forecast, let’s quickly recap what ended up being a very stormy Saturday.

In addition to several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, upstate New York experienced significant rain totals. Places like Schodack, Voorheesville, and Hudson all recorded over an inch and a half of rain.

The system that brought all the wet weather has passed south of the Capital Region. Winds are coming out of the north in it’s wake, pumping in cooler temps and *much* lower humidity.

As of 6:30 Sunday morning, temperatures were 10-15 degrees cooler for most.

Sunday afternoon, you can expect highs in the low 80’s in the valleys, with sunny skies. It’ll be just a bit cooler in the higher elevations, peaking in the upper 70’s.

The nice weather will stick around for Monday, with highs again in the low 80’s. Heat and humidity will return by Wednesday, with highs around 90. Storms are back in the mix for Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!!!