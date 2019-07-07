7/7/19: Beautiful Start to the Week Ahead

Latest Forecast Update From Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth

After a cool night tonight, mainly in the mid 50’s for most, we will rebound nicely for Monday afternoon as we expect to see more sunshine once again and temperatures near normal ranging in the mid 70’s to low 80’s.

The cold front that pushed through Saturday night is still sitting to our south and an area of low pressure has developed along that boundary… That low will continue to slowly move to the east, while high pressure builds in from the north keeping us mostly sunny and dry.

The area of high pressure is originating from Canada, so we will keep the sunshine and slightly below normal temperatures to start the week. The big difference will be the lower humidity levels that we will experience through the middle of the week.

I believe most of us will be kicking off Monday with mostly sunny skies, however that low pressure I mentioned will try to come close, I think the worst we see here in the immediate capital region will be some clouds, while areas south will end up with a little rain.

By Monday evening that wet weather is gone and high pressure is ruling in the northeast which will lead to a mostly clear and cool Monday night.

The bubble of high pressure sticks around for Tuesday as well, with slightly warmer temperatures and wall-to-wall sunshine!

We should see more clouds on Wednesday, however, I do believe we will still see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be slightly warmer and we will start to feel a slight return to the humidity. Our next chance at widespread rain looks to be Thursday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms, staying a little humid for Friday as we start to dry out and return to sunshine… Right now next weekend looks warm, with a chance of an afternoon shower on Sunday.

Have a great week!

-Rob