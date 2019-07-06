7/6/19: Storms today, beautiful weather Sunday

This weekend is shaping up to be a bit of a mixed bag…

Saturday starts off warm and muggy. Low temperatures only dropped into the low 70’s. That means it won’t take much to get us well into the 80’s this afternoon.

An active setup on the national map will lead to several rounds of storms close to home.

By lunchtime, rain will be moving in from the northwest. Storms will make it to the Capital City and surrounding areas by 3 or 4 in the afternoon.

Some of the storms could be on the stronger side, with periods of heavy rain and pockets of gusty winds.

Rain should end by late evening. Sunday and Monday will feature phenomenal weather, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures peaking only in the low 80’s. Humidity and storms will return for the end of the work week.