7/5/2020: Warm end to the weekend… Even warmer week on the way!

It’s true, the upper 80’s we’ll see on Sunday are above average… but the week ahead is looking even hotter and more humid. Enjoy the relatively comfy weekend weather while it lasts!

Sunday got off to a spectacular start, with a low of 62 in Albany and temps that dipped into the 50’s for most everyone else.

High pressure over the Great Lakes will be the driving force behind nice and bright weather today. A cold front trying to push in from Canada will fizzle as it approaches.

If you’re in the Adirondacks or the North Country, you may get a few showers late this afternoon and into the evening. Outside of those areas, everyone should stay dry.

High temperatures will again rise quickly, into the 80’s by midday and ultimately close to 90 in the mid-afternoon.

Monday morning will feature another round of refreshing temperatures, with lows again ranging from the mid 50’s to the mid 60’s.

The first day of the work week may be the best overall… after the comfortable start, expect high temperatures in the mid 80’s and mostly sunny skies. Humidity will stay low.

Things chance in a big way on Tuesday, as the muggy feel to the air returns. Temperatures will climb a few additional degrees, into the upper 80’s with afternoon and evening storm chances.

The daily wet weather chances continue for the remainder of the forecast period, and temperatures will heat up enough to get us another heatwave from Wednesday-Friday. Stay cool! Stay safe!

-Matt