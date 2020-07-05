7/5/20: Another Warm day for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was certainly a hot 4th of July weekend with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90, however the humidity remained relatively low. This will start to creep up just a touch on Monday and we will be feeling downright tropical by the middle of the week. Nearing 90 once again on Monday, highs through the rest of the week in the low to mid 90’s.

High pressure nearby has continued to supply us with a relatively dry air mass over the last several days, this has helped to keep the humidity in check.

I do expect some clouds to drift in overnight from time to time, however, we will average out partly cloudy through much of the night with a very light northwest wind. Watch for patchy fog Monday morning with just a few clouds here and there.

Puffy fair weather clouds for most on Monday, but there is a chance, especially south and west, for a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Some of this activity may try to come close to Albany, but the majority of us will remain dry.

Once we lose the heating of the day that activity will come to an end. Another morning with patchy fog to start Tuesday with a significant increase in humidity along with temperatures once again near 90.

Tuesday afternoon and evening has a better chance for scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms with the amount of humidity in the atmosphere, there will be plenty of moisture to work with, however, I do not see Tuesday as a washout.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely for Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

We are going to be watching the potential for a tropical disturbance to develop in the next 5 days. Right now the National Hurricane Center has a 40% chance for development on this particular feature as it moves into the Atlantic.

The significance of this feature is the fact that we could see some of this moisture late in the coming week. Right now guidance does not have a firm handle on this as to when exactly it would become impactful, however, right now, it looks most likely for late in the week and into Saturday. Once that moves out on Saturday evening Sunday is looking to be rather nice still a touch humid but a return to sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Have a great week and stay cool! -Rob