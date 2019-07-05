7/5/19: Stormy Start to the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another hot afternoon on Friday with highs reaching the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Officially making it a heat wave here in Albany, which is defined by 3 or more 90+ degree days in a row. But changes will be coming as we head into the weekend. Those changes will come as a result of showers, thunderstorms and downpours through Saturday afternoon beginning as early as noon.

We will remain in the warm sector between a warm and a cold front through tonight and into Saturday, that will not allow our temperatures to drop below the low to mid 70’s tonight. Because of this and because of some sunshine to start your Saturday we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s once again with LOTS of humidity.

Notice the cold front in the upper Great Lakes extending back towards Chicago, that is the feature that will be pushing closer to the northeast for tomorrow afternoon which well help to agitate the atmosphere enough for showers and thunderstorms… Behind that, much more comfortable air will be moving in from Canada.

There is some uncertainty where these storms will setup, right now the Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk for severe weather, right now the main threat looks to be very heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Things really start to turn unsettled by 3 tomorrow afternoon…

The activity will remain with us through dinner time, with scattered showers and thunderstorms… Right now, these look to become slow moving storms so where they setup will be fair game for localized poor drainage flooding.

This activity will diminish in intensity as we lose the heating of the day but showers and even a few thunderstorms will linger into the first part of Saturday night.

Our reward for this very warm and humid air mass and the thundery downpours expected tomorrow will be a beautiful second half of the weekend with sunshine, average temperatures and lower humidity. We also will see several days of dry weather before our next disturbance moves through on Thursday with showers and more thunderstorms.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob