7/4/21: Warmer with more sunshine for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Sunshine finally began to break out across the region this afternoon and that allowed temperatures to warm into the upper 60’s and low 70’s, still leaving us 10-15 degrees cooler than normal, but much nicer than Saturday! A warm front will begin to push through late in the day on Monday which will allow for partly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the upper 70’s and low 80’s for many.

During the daylight hours of Monday we are expecting partly sunny skies and dry weather to persist as temperatures warm through the 70’s.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning a weak disturbance will be moving through, this will bring the potential for a few showers and even a few thunderstorms overnight.

Now, warmth and humidity will return in a big way for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure build in behind the warm front, however, a cold front will be lurking which will provide the chance for thunderstorms both Tuesday and Wednesday as this moves closer to the Capital Region.

The front gets held up a bit on Thursday as it tried to interact with the moisture from now Tropical Storm Elsa. This will mean rain and thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon and evening with pockets of heavy downpours likely during the afternoon. A few leftover showers possible for Friday but we do turn partly sunny with highs near 80 for next weekend with another threat at showers and storms by next Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob