7/4/2021: Weather gradually improves as Independence Day goes on

The 4th of July Holiday will be the turning point in our forecast. We’re starting off gloomy and unsettled, as we have been the past couple of days. We can’t rule out a few stray showers or sprinkles through the early afternoon. But as we cruise into the evening, rain will fizzle and we’ll start to see breaks of sun.

While it’s not the perfect holiday forecast, at least conditions will be the nicest when it counts the most! We think fireworks are a go, with mid 60’s and clearing skies at 9 pm tonight.

We’ll be down into the 50’s tonight across the valleys. Less clouds overnight may allow some higher spots in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Greens to dip down into the upper 40’s for a brief moment. We all warm up in the afternoon however! A ridge of high pressure will work its way across the region, bringing sun and quickly warming temps. You can expect to be back in the 80’s!

We’re even warmer on Tuesday, with increased humidity and storm chances in the afternoon. Unsettled and, at times, stormy weather will persist through the end of the week.

At least temperatures will drop a bit as the days go by. Highs will be in the mid 80’s Wednesday, then upper 70’s to low 80’s from there on out. Enjoy the holiday!



-Matt