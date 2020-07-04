7/4/2020: Gloomy start, but then an incredible 4th of July afternoon

After a cloudy, muggy, and (in some spots) foggy start to your 4th of July, skies will clear and this afternoon will shape up to be an incredible summer day.

Low temperatures this morning ranged from the mid 60’s in the Capital District to the upper 50’s in the Adirondacks and North Country. Early morning fog in the higher terrain of the Greens, Berkshires, and Catskills should burn off by the late-morning.

A weak frontal boundary is set up across central New York and Pennsylvania, but a lack of energy in the atmosphere means it’s not producing any rain as it moves through the area.

More sunshine for the middle of the day will help temperatures shoot up in a hurry, and we’ll ultimately peak in the upper 80’s this afternoon. Winds will shift, drawing in less humid air from the north and west. That means that, while temperatures will be toasty, it’ll feel comfortable by summertime standards.

Most stay dry on this holiday, with only an outside chance of a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening. We expect that any rain will be light and fast-moving, so don’t fret too much over those outdoor plans!

Then, it’ll be a refreshing evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60’s for Albany and surrounding towns, and mid 50’s for the Catskills and Adirondacks.

Expect a little more heat and humidity on Sunday, with highs pushing 90 in the warm spots. Rain chances will be slightly higher, with a decent shot for late afternoon/evening showers north of Albany.

Storm chances are back for the work week. Wednesday will feature the greatest coverage of showers and storms. No one day looks like a complete wash out.

Temperatures will also soar into the 90’s! Our forecast of 90 or above from Tuesday-Friday is good for another heat wave… stay cool!

-Matt