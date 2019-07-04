7/4/19: Toasty, but dry for 4th of July

The 4th of July will get off to a warm and muggy start with morning temps in the 70’s… we’ll only get warmer from there!

Expect mid 80’s by lunchtime, with an overall afternoon high in the low 90’s. Temperatures will peak slightly cooler in the higher elevations.

There won’t by any rain on the 4th… we’ll actually struggle to see anything more than a few afternoon clouds! The weather should be good to go for this evening’s fireworks.

The quiet forecast changes on Friday as the system currently to our west races towards the Capital Region.

Afternoon storms are possible both Friday and Saturday. Some could be on the stronger side with isolated pockets of heavy rain downpours and gusty winds.

Once we get past the storm chances, we’ll be rewarded with a picture perfect end to the weekend… highs only in the low 80’s, with much lower humidity! Enjoy!