7/4/19: Heat & Humidity Continue Friday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a hot and slightly humid afternoon for any of your 4th of July celebrations and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Temperatures will be a degree or 2 “cooler” for Friday but we will really begin to see the humidity crank up as we round out the week.

Right now there is a boundary to our west, however that will mostly washout before it gets to us, so not expecting any showers or wet weather in the short term. However, that boundary will lift north and will allow more humidity to spill into the region and will also allow for a few showers and even a few thunderstorms to pop for Friday afternoon and evening.

Heat and humidity will spill into the northeast as we end this current week and begin the weekend.

We will start out with sunshine for Friday, however, clouds will increase through the afternoon and the potential for showers and thunderstorms will increase after 1 or 2 in the afternoon.

By dinner time we will be seeing a few showers and even a few heavier downpours. Not everyone will see these, they will be mainly scattered, more widespread showers and thunderstorms move in for Saturday.

Saturday looks to start off mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers, however, the activity will increase in coverage area by Saturday afternoon. Some of these will produce very heavy torrential rainfall and even some gusty winds.

Beyond Saturday we will get a refreshing feel to the air as humidity levels will be dropping heading into Sunday and the beginning of next week. Temperatures look to warm back up by the middle of the week, along with increasing humidity as well. But it looks like we will see a good stretch of dry weather until next Thursday when we have the chance for more showers and thunderstorms.

Happy 4th of July!

-Rob