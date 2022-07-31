Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Clouds won out this afternoon, but temperatures did manage to get into the low to mid 80s, we also started to feel a slight uptick in the humidity. We will feel more humidity on Monday with partly sunny skies with temperatures very similar to what we saw today.

There is the chance of a shower overnight tonight and into early Monday morning, especially for Albany south bound as a weak area of low pressure passes to our south.

Weak high pressure back over the Great Lakes will try to nose in for Monday afternoon which should provide partly sunny skies to return for the second half of the day. However, a weak disturbance in the northern Plains will try to move through on Tuesday, this will bring the risk for a shower or rumble of thunder for Tuesday afternoon, but most will likely remain dry as this boundary crosses through. Behind this boundary the real hot stuff arrives with highs back near 90 for Wednesday and likely the mid to upper 90s on Thursday.

Low pressure sliding to our south overnight will bring a shower threat for folks points Albany south, minimal amounts are expected with perhaps close to a tenth of an inch for some.

This low will be slow to move by and thus will keep us partly sunny for the day on Monday. The daytime hours do look mainly dry, but we can’t rule out a stray shower Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will be similar to today with most warming into the mid 80s.





Skies look to turn partly cloudy Monday night into Tuesday. Partly sunny skies will be with us on Tuesday, but an approaching boundary may try to bring a slight increase in cloud cover by the afternoon.

As this boundary crosses the region we could see a shower or perhaps a rumble of thunder, but most will remain on the dry side of things. Temperatures Tuesday should make it into the mid to upper 80s with a humid feel to the air.





The real heat begins to move in on Wednesday, the good news for Wednesday is the humidity will likely be on the lower side thanks to the boundary that moved through on Tuesday.

The real summer-time sizzle comes in for Thursday with higher levels of humidity expected too. Temperatures will likely soar into the mid to even upper 90s for many. Combine that with the higher levels of humidity and it will likely feel like the low 100s.

All the guidance is hinting at a boundary moving through on Thursday evening/ Thursday night, this would likely bring the threat for showers and storms late in the day on Thursday. Then this boundary may get hung up, so the threat for showers and a few storms will likely carry into the day on Friday. This may hold our temperatures back in the low to mid 80s, dependent upon how wet we are and how much cloud cover we see, for now though, we will keep highs on Friday in the upper 80s. Threat for a shower or thunderstorm will continue into next weekend with temperatures warming back into the upper 80s to near 90 by next Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob