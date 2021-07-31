7/31/2021: From “July Chill” to August thunderstorms this weekend

We’re you feeling the chill this morning? Albany’s low temperature of 49 degrees tied the record for the day, set back in 1978. Other spots were even cooler, with the Berkshires in the mid 40’s and some in the Adirondacks down to 40 on the dot! Temperatures like these are more typical of late September than July.





Ample sunshine during the morning will help us recover to the 70 degree mark for an afternoon high. Expect more clouds building in as we go through the afternoon.

Overnight, those clouds will help keep us a little more mild. Lows in the 50’s are still below average, but we won’t be threatening any more records.

The clouds will give way to a few afternoon showers on Sunday, then perhaps a round of steadier rain and thunderstorms during the evening.

Those will fizzle overnight and into Monday morning. There may be a stray shower left around sunrise, but the rest of the day will be dry and feature quickly clearing skies.

Then we get a well deserved stretch of dry weather to begin the work week, before showers and storms are back in the mix. Enjoy!

-Matt