7/31/19: More Showers & T-Storms…Potentially Heavy at Times

Today will bring another round of showers, heavy at times, with a few thunderstorms also expected. The better chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm could be Albany-SE. After three days in the lower 90s (another heat wave for the Capital Region) we’re cooling down today but we’ll still notice it’s humid before the break from all this muggy air starts tomorrow!

Aside from a chance shower or two this morning-we’ll notice it’s mostly cloudy with more showers & thunderstorms expected by the mid to late afternoon & evening. Any of those showers can produce downpours with a gusty thunderstorm or two that can push on strong especially Albany-SE.

As we dry out overnight and through the next several days-we’re finally noticing a break from the humidity starting tomorrow!

Sunshine, dry time and more comfortable temps and conditions can be enjoyed through the weekend and into early next week! We’ll keep our eyes on a chance shower Sunday but overall plenty of dry time is ahead!