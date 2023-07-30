Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a beautiful end to the weekend with lots of sunshine, temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and much much less humidity! The humidity will be remaining low for the next few days, but there is the chance at a shower or storm Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front drops south from Central Canada.

That cold front that I mentioned is currently through south central Ontario and Quebec and there are showers and storms associated with it. Much of the guidance shows a lot of this moisture drying up before it arrives with only the chance of an isolated shower or storm between noon and 8pm on Monday.

Behind this cold front we get a direct shot of cooler and very dry air from central Canada! Temperatures there today were in the 50s and 60s, we will see a little moderation to this air mass, however, overnight lows will likely dip into the 40s and 50s with a few 30s possible to the north Tuesday night. Daytime highs will be mild ranging mainly in the mid 70s to near 80.

Monday starts cool and comfy with most in the 50s to near 60. Watch for patchy areas of fog with partly sunny skies.

We stay partly cloudy through the afternoon with the better chance of a shower or storm being between noon and 8pm. I think a lot of us will remain dry as these showers look to be rather scattered in nature. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees.

Behind this front skies will be partly sunny for Tuesday with temperatures being a bit cooler with most mainly in the low to mid 70s, folks in the Adirondacks may not get out of the 60s!

Lows Tuesday night will be the coolest of the season with most falling into the 40s with a few upper 30s possible, mainly in the Adirondacks. Temperatures rebound back to the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday with lots of sunshine! A few showers are possible for Thursday, but we look to see better coverage of showers and storms on Friday which will keep temperatures a bit cooler. There could be a lingering shower on Saturday, but we look to dry out and warm back into the low 80s by Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob