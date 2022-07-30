Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful day to start the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with low humidity, but there was a gusty wind. High pressure will be building overhead tonight which will put an end to the wind and set us up for warmer day on Sunday.

High pressure is slowly moving east, this will bring an end to the winds tonight, it will also allow temperatures to fall into the 50s for many with patchy fog development by morning. High pressure will be with us for Sunday but will slowly be shifting east. This will allow for slightly higher levels of humidity as well as perhaps a few more clouds developing late in the day.

An area of low pressure along a stationary boundary will slowly begin to move northeast Sunday night into early Monday morning. This will likely throw more cloud cover our way during this time period as well as increase the risk for a stray shower or two Monday afternoon, most will remain dry, but the humidity will be creeping up during this time as well.

In the short term expect a refreshing start to Sunday as lows will likely reach the mid to upper 50s by Sunday morning. If you have any early morning plans, watch for patchy fog.

Any fog will quickly burn off and temperatures will respond nicely to that sunshine as highs on Sunday will warm into the mid to upper 80s for many.

Monday will feature a few more clouds as that system passes to our south. Again, there is the chance of a stray shower, but most will remain dry, but you will likely notice the increase in humidity levels as dewpoint temperatures will climb into the low 60s.

A storm system coming in from the Great Lakes Monday night into Tuesday will provide the threat for a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday. We will warm close to 90 before the threat materializes, but it will become rather humid with dewpoint temperatures closing in on 70 degrees. Behind that system we turn downright hot once again with highs on Wednesday in the low 90s, could make it into the mid to upper 90s on Thursday with storms developing in the evening. Some of those storms could become strong. We may see another chance at a few storms on Friday as well with highs once again near 90. We do turn a bit cooler on Saturday, however, highs will still be above seasonal averages mainly in the upper 80s with less humidity and partly sunny skies. Have a great night! -Rob