Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beautiful day today with lots of sunshine, and a little bit of a breeze, but temperatures got to seasonable levels with highs in the low 80s with low levels of humidity. We look to continue this weather into Independence Day, however, we will see an increase in clouds as we approach the evening but we are not expecting any rain from those clouds.

High pressure will drift closer to us overnight tonight, this will allow winds to become light and variable, which combined with mainly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid-50s, relatively cool for this time of year. With high pressure for the first part of Monday, we should see plenty of sunshine for a good chunk of the day.

High pressure will slide off to the east as the day progresses and this will allow a decaying area of low pressure to move into the northeast by the evening hours.

Not expecting any rain from this initial push of moisture, as the system itself will be essentially drying up as it moves east. Instead, just expect a slight increase in cloud cover, north first then these clouds will drift south Monday night.

The storm system over Montana is the one we have to watch for Tuesday. This will likely bring warmer, and more humid weather for Tuesday ahead of a cold front. I am not expecting lots of sunshine, but the overall flow should allow our temperatures to make it into the mid-80s at least. Then we will run the risk of showers and perhaps a few storms, especially by Tuesday late afternoon and into the evening hours.

As mentioned, we will spend the day in the “warm sector” so expect temperatures to get into the 80s, but it will feel warmer as the humidity will be on the increase.

It won’t be until Tuesday evening that the chances for showers and storms will be on the increase. There is the chance that a storm or two may turn locally strong, however, based on the timing we are not expecting widespread severe weather at this time but will continue to adjust the forecast as we get closer.

Behind this feature expect very seasonable weather with overnight lows in the mid-50s to low 60s and daytime highs in the low to mid-80s. Humidity levels beyond Tuesday look to remain relatively low as well. The next chance at any rain would come on Friday, right now if we were to get any rain it would likely be in the afternoon and evening, but the good news is, we dry out and remain comfy with highs in the low 80s with sunshine through next weekend. Have a very happy and safe Fourth of July! -Rob