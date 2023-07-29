Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Scattered thunderstorms, some turning severe this afternoon and early evening will be exiting the region through the early evening hours. In their wake temperatures will be falling, humidity will be dropping and skies will turn partly cloudy which could lead to patchy dense fog developing.

Big area of high pressure will be pushing into the northeast for Sunday. This will bring partly sunny skies, temperatures that will be a bit cooler and much lower humidity for the day on Sunday.

Things will still be feeling rather comfortable for Monday, but there will be a slight uptick in the humidity ahead of another cold front. This front will bring in a true taste of early fall for the middle of the week with dewpoint temperatures in the 40s and 50s, daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s! However, we will see a few storms for Monday afternoon and evening as this front passes the area.

Sunday will start out with partly cloudy skies and perhaps some patchy fog for some. Temperatures will feel almost refreshing, although they will be rather seasonable for the end of July with most in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Humidity stays low and temperatures remain mild for Sunday with partly to at times mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be a bit cooler with most in the 70s to near 80.

The comfortable weather continues for Monday, but the chance for a shower or storm does exist into the afternoon and evening ahead of a rather strong cold front. This front will bring with it the chance for storms but also a big change in air mass for the middle of the week with highs remaining in the 70s and overnight lows rather cool in the 40s to near 50!

Temperatures in the 60s to the north and mid to upper 70s across the Capital Region and Western New England will become common for the middle of the week. However, it is still summer, we try to warm back up briefly for Thursday with an uptick in humidity and chances for rain on Friday. We look to turn mostly sunny and mild again by next weekend. Have a great night! -Rob