7/28/19: Hot and stormy to close out the weekend

Buckle up, folks… Sunday afternoon will bring heat, humidity, and storms. This morning isn’t so bad, though. Enjoy scenes like the one below before it gets too hot!

Around 6AM, temperatures were in the upper 60’s or low 70’s across the region, with a bit more humidity than the same time yesterday.

Those numbers are good for 5-10 degrees warmer than Saturday morning. Expect the warming trend to stick around…

Highs today will peak in the upper 80’s in the river valleys, to the 70’s in the Adirondacks. Even with high pressure in the area, which normally prevents storms from developing, we’re so hot and so humid that we won’t be able to ditch the rain chances today…

By noon, expect a few showers moving down through the Adirondacks and the Northcountry.

By mid-afternoon, stronger storms will have formed and moved into the Capital District itself. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few of these storms could bring heavy rain downpours, frequent thunder and lighting, and maybe even some gusty winds.

We’ll do it all over again for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures peaking in the low 90’s.

Wednesday will bring more clouds and more widespread rain, keeping us about 10 degrees cooler. We’ll clear out for the end of the week, with highs in the low to mid 80’s. Perfect summertime weather!