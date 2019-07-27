7/27/19: Weekend looks warm with a few storms

This weekend looks warmer, with highs in the upper 80’s and a slight chance for thunderstorms. Don’t cancel your plans! Neither day is a washout…

High pressure is in control across the Eastern Seaboard. This typically means calm weather, and that will be the case for most… But some in the higher elevations, especially in the Catskills and Adirondacks, could see some spotty showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder the afternoon.

Aside from the rain chance, expect partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly cloudy in the mid-afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 80’s in the valleys to right around the 80 degree mark in the higher terrain.

Sunday, expect high temperatures to be a degree or two above today’s digits. Not everyone will see the rain, but pop up afternoon thunderstorms will be possible across the area.

Expect more widespread rain Monday through Wednesday. Highs will stay in the upper 80’s Monday and Tuesday. A weak cold front will pass through the area Wednesday and into Thursday, providing a bit of relief.

Highs will be in the low 80’s through the end of the week, with rain tapering off by Thursday afternoon. The second half of that day, as well as all Friday, look nice! Enjoy!