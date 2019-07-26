7/26/19: Heat Continues Through the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Typical summer warmth continues through the weekend, along with chances for showers and thunderstorms. The better chance for more widespread showers and storms moves in by Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs to start the weekend look to be very similar to where they were today, most rising into the low to mid 80’s.

High pressure remains firmly in control for the entire northeast, which has been giving us this sunshine, drier air and warmer summer-like temperatures for the last few days.

High pressure extends all the way to the Midwest , a large area of fair weather for the eastern third of the country. A cold front in the upper Midwest will slowly but surely make it to the east by the second half of the weekend.

It appears this cold front will lose most of its energy by the time it arrives in the Capital Region, however, it looks likely we will see more widespread showers and thunderstorms by Sunday late afternoon and into the evening hours. But to start the weekend we look to enjoy warm, seasonable temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds. There is the chance for a few more showers and even some rumbles of thunder to popup through the afternoon again.

By dinner-time on Saturday most of this activity looks to by dwindling as we start to lose the heating from the day and we will transition to another mostly clear night Saturday into Sunday.

Most of Sunday looks warm and dry, temperatures will be slightly warmer and we will feel a touch more humidity into the afternoon. This will help sustain a few showers and thunderstorms through late afternoon on Sunday.

Beyond Sunday we do remain unsettled with the chance for showers and storms through the middle of the week. Wednesday looks to bring a more widespread threat for wet weather. Beyond Wednesday we do keep the risk for showers through Friday but temperatures will become much cooler, back into the low 80’s.

Have a great weekend!

-Tim & Rob