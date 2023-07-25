Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Tuesday morning, another seasonably warm afternoon today with some humidity and the chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon and evening hours with the best chance being south and east.

There is a very low chance that we see a strong to severe storm develop this afternoon as well. Mainly south and east for that threat, but anyone could see a shower or storm that could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds and perhaps some hail.

Those of you that like the summer-time heat, Wednesday is your day to enjoy with partly sunny skies and temperatures cruising into the upper 80s and low 90s!

Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and continue into the early evening hours. Temperatures ahead of the showers and storms will make it into the mid to upper 80s.

Partly sunny for Wednesday with temperatures even warmer. It will remain a bit muggy, so it will likely feel like the mid 90s, but it does appear we remain dry.

There is a storm system to our west that will move in for Thursday. The guidance continues to suggest widespread showers and storms for Thursday afternoon and evening, however, the exact placement is still in question. Because of a bit of a wetter afternoon expected temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler. The real sizzle arrives for Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s! We cool off and turn much less humid by the end of the weekend and into early parts of next week. Have a great day! -Rob