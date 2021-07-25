7/25/21: Sunny & Warm to start the Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We had a few showers this morning, but really didn’t turn out to be a bad day with a lot of dry time and some sunshine which helped to boost our temperatures close to 80. A weak cold front moving through this evening is helping to spark a few showers and downpours, these will come to an end later this evening and skies will once again become partly to mostly clear.

Behind the front the air will be warmer, but it will be slightly less humid than it was today. We will get a brief ridge of high pressure building in, this will supply plenty of sunshine for Monday afternoon but there is a slight risk for a shower or two mainly north of Albany through the late afternoon early evening hours.

A more potent cold front is lurking in Central Canada, this is set to move through on Tuesday evening, this will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms, any storm that develops Tuesday will have the potential for strong gusty winds and some small hail, we will be monitoring this threat through Monday afternoon.

Most of the day Tuesday will be dry and hot again with temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with moderate levels of humidity.

Another more potent system will be on the table for Thursday. It is looking a touch cooler with less sunshine, but a strong cold front will be approaching. This will lead to thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening hours, again, these storms could be capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and large hail, will be monitoring this threat through the week. Cooler and breezy weather follows this for Friday and we look mainly dry to end next week into early next weekend with moderating temperatures. Have a great week! -Rob