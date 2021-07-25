7/25/2021: Unsettled end to the weekend

We hope you enjoyed the nice weather while we had it on Saturday… Sunday is not living up to it’s name and will offer much less in the way of sunshine! After this morning’s steady showers, midday should be mostly dry. Even so, we’ll stay cloudy. By the mid afternoon, a few pop up showers and storms may develop.

They are more likely south and east of Schenectady, in the areas shaded in green on the map below. One or two of the storms could turn strong or severe, so a select few locations may experience periods of heavy rai and gusty winds.

With the general lack of sunshine, we’ll stay below average in terms of temperatures. Highs will peak in the upper 70’s this afternoon.

We will begin to clear out overnight, and temperatures will dip into the low 60’s for most. Some in the hills and mountains could wake up to the 50’s on Monday morning.

We’ll hit the low 80’s for Monday afternoon. While we will stay dry, a bit of humidity means it won’t feel quite as comfy as Saturday. Showers and storms approaching from the north could make it to us later on Tuesday. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning. The rest of that day looks dry, with increasing sunshine.

Showers and storms are back for Thursday and Friday. At this point, we’re thinking next weekend begins on a nicer note. Highs in the 70’s with partly cloudy skies.