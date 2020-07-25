7/25/2020: Hot & dry weekend ahead!

If you like the heat, you’re going to love this weekend!

For now, it’s a relatively mild start to the day with overnight lows ranging from the mid 50’s in the Catskills and Adirondacks, to the mid 60’s in and around Albany. The combination of cool temps and little wind has led to fog in some of the hills and mountains, so go slow on the roads! That should no longer be an issue by the mid/late morning.

High pressure building in from the Great Lakes means that the air in the atmosphere is sinking. That promotes clear skies and dry conditions.

As a result, expect temperatures to rise rapidly, ultimately peaking at 90 degrees in Albany and the mid to upper 80’s elsewhere.

Overnight, we’ll have another quiet and comfortable run of weather. Overnight lows will fall back into the low to mid 60’s by Sunday morning under mostly clear skies. A bit of fog could again develop by sunrise.

Sunday will actually be a bit warmer, with low 90’s in the Capital District and the Mid Hudson. Humidity will be on the rise as well, so make sure you take it easy outside!

The heat and humidity will peak on Sunday, with a forecast high of 93 for Albany. The one potential saving grace will be a chance shower in the afternoon, which would go a long way towards cooling off those in its path.

Expect showers and storms on Tuesday, followed by clearing skies and falling temperatures. Wednesday through Friday will feature morning lows in the 60’s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80’s. Enjoy!