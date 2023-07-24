Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Kevin Appleby:

A warm and humid afternoon today, temperatures made it into the mid 80s just before noon before a round of showers and storms moved into the area dropping our temperatures into the 60s. We will keep the threat for showers and storms in the forecast through this evening and once again for Tuesday afternoon.

We are closely monitoring the progression of a cold front through the Great Lakes, this will be what will be the focus for showers and storms on Tuesday afternoon. Some of the storms that develop could produce gusty winds and heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding.

We will be cranking up the heat a bit for the middle of the week with a run at or above 90 degrees for many by the middle to end of the week before a bit of a cool down arrives for the weekend.

Tuesday starts quiet with patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s. We will see partly sunny skies through midday before showers and storms begin to develop. Temperatures will be similar to today with highs likely in the mid to upper 80s before any storms develop.

Wednesday we will dry out and turn partly to mostly sunny. This will allow our temperatures to warm into the upper 80s to near 90.

Widespread showers and storms likely for Thursday which will keep our temperatures just a touch cooler. Back to the low to mid 90s for Friday with the slight chance for a late day shower or storm. Few showers for Saturday, much lower humidity and seasonably cooler temperatures arrive for us by Sunday into Monday.