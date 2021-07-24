7/24/2021: Spectacular Saturday, rain on Sunday

Get out and enjoy! Saturday might end up being one of the best weather days of the summer. High pressure in control across the East Coast will keep us nice and sunny.

Temps will be in the 70’s for most of the afternoon, and could briefly hit the 80 degree mark in the river valleys. There won’t be much in the way of humidity, so it’s a warm but truly comfortable forecast.

Make the most of the nice weather while we’ve got it… winds shift and begin to bring in more clouds and mugginess overnight. We expect rounds of showers to move through between midnight and Sunday morning, with the occasional downpour embedded within the rain.

Those showers are only the first rain chance of the day, however. Midday will be dry, but still cloudy. Temps will be in the 70’s with higher humidity. Then, a couple more showers and storms could fire up by the mid afternoon. One or two of the storms could pack a punch, with quick hitting bursts of heavy rain and perhaps gusty, damaging winds. We won’t all see the storms, but we’ve all got a chance. Keep an eye to the sky Sunday afternoon!

Rain is out of the forecast for Monday, though it will be a bit warmer and still humid. Most of the Capital District should stay dry Tuesday, but showers approaching from the NW could make it to the Adirondacks and North Country before the day is through.

Wednesday through Friday, we could all see some of the rain. Temps will peak in the 70’s, so at least we’re not forecasting any scorchers! Just keep the umbrella on standby…



-Matt