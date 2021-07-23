7/23/21: Fantastic Weather to start the weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A few showers popped up this afternoon, but that will not be the case as we start the weekend. High pressure building in will provide ample sunshine and all that sun will boost temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees!

High pressure will remain in control for the first half of the weekend and will allow things to dry out a bit. Light winds and lots of sunshine will make it feel warm, but the humidity levels look to remain in check!

A warm front will be on the approach Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will thicken up our clouds for Saturday late evening. I believe the rain will hold off until after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning when we could see a few downpours and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Futurecast shows the sunshine for Saturday. There may be a few clouds bubbling up in the afternoon with the heating of the day, especially in the higher terrain, but will not be expecting any rain to fall from those clouds.

Clouds thicken up Saturday night ahead of the warm front and by early Sunday morning we will be dealing with showers, a few downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder.

A cold front will be approaching during Sunday afternoon, this will add to the instability, especially with nay breaks of sun. Storms are likely Sunday afternoon and evening, a few of which could turn strong to severe with damaging winds being the main concern.

Partly sunny, hot and humid weather to start next week for Monday and Tuesday with highs back into the 80s with real feel heat index temperatures close to 90 degrees both days. While both days look dry there is a chance a shower or two may pop on Tuesday. More widespread showers and storms likely on Wednesday with temperatures still running below normal. Have a great weekend! -Rob