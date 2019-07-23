7/23/19: Rain moving out, week ahead looks great!

After a very rainy start to the work week, nice weather is finally on the way back!

Monday’s storms dropped over an inch and a half of rain at the Albany airport. That’s good for a new record, beating out the old record set in 2006.

On and off showers will linger through the first half of the day Tuesday, though the heaviest has passed us. A check of the radar shows skies starting to clear over central and western New York.

High pressure building in over the area will lead to clearing skies and cool weather over the course of Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Even with breaks in the clouds this afternoon, temperatures will still peak only in the mid 70’s across the region.

The beautiful weather continues into the middle of the week. Expect Wednesday and Thursday to feature temperatures in the low 80’s with plenty of sunshine. By the weekend, heat and humidity are back in the mix, but it won’t be anywhere nearly as oppressive as it was last weekend. Enjoy!