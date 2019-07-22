7/22/19: Rainy, but much cooler!

After a hot weekend with temperatures in the 90’s we’ll finally get a break from the heat. We’re already seeing cooler weather as of early Monday morning.

A cold front that pushed through the region has brought temperatures that are at least a couple degrees cooler than they were Sunday morning. In the Northcountry, some spots are 10 or more degrees cooler.

The front has stalled out in southern New York and Northern Pennsylvania. It’ll remain there throughout the day and into early Tuesday. While it’s in the area, we’ll see on and off rain.

The rain figures to be the heaviest in the late afternoon and early evening. Give yourself some extra time to get home, the evening commute will likely be impacted! Heavy rain downpours embedded within the larger swath of rain could mean pooling of water on the roads and, at times, dicey driving conditions.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to the low 60’s. The higher elevations could see upper 50’s. Showers could linger into Tuesday morning.

Rain should have moved out of the region by early afternoon Tuesday. The second half of the day looks cool and cloudy, but dry. Temperatures will have a hard time breaking out of the 70’s.

Clear skies and low humidity are back for Wednesday, with highs right around 80. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, but still comfortable, for Friday. Expect a return to heat and humidity next weekend, though not quite as oppressive as this past Saturday/Sunday.

Stay dry and enjoy the cooler weather!